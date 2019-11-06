Smell that? Experts say poo odor is likely coming from farmlands up north

Posted 9:05 pm, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 09:25PM, November 6, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many viewers across the metro have contacted FOX4 Wednesday night asking why it smells so bad outside.

Some thought they had maybe stepped in something not so pleasant.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday evening’s cold front that quickly moved into the metro has a shallow mixing layer that’s trapping everything into this shallow part of the atmosphere.

“The front moved quickly from Iowa to KC with strong winds which transported in an ‘agriculture’ smell from farms north of here,” NWS told FOX4’s Joe Lauria.

It’s certainly leaving quite a strong odor throughout the area.

