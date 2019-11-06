Thief breaks locks on lockers inside Shawnee Planet Fitness, steals customers’ bank cards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. – A woman in Shawnee thought her belongings were safe when she locked them inside a locker at a local gym, but they weren’t.

Stacey Steinke is one of two women who had their bank cards stolen Tuesday evening after someone broke the lock off their lockers at the Planet Fitness in Shawnee.

“I’ve been working out for years, and I’ve never had anything like this happen,” Steinke said. “I want everybody who works out here to know that this happened."

Steinke had just finished an hourlong workout when she said another woman inside the locker room started freaking out. Their lockers were right next to each other.

“She was like, ‘Oh my God, my lock's gone. I know I had a lock’ and I said, ‘Oh my God, I did, too,’” Steinke recalled.

She immediately looked in her purse and noticed her debit and credit cards were gone. The thief racked up almost $2,000 in charges on her cards. The other woman reported her bank cards were missing, too, but Steinke didn’t know how much money she lost.

“My bank card, they had told me that it was immediately used at the Walmart here in Shawnee,” Steinke said.

Steinke said what was even more alarming is what she overheard an employee at the gym tell police.

“The staff had told the police officer that this had happened two weeks prior -- the same thing -- where they had cut the locks or used a crowbar or something to get them off,” she said.

Steinke, who only recently started working out at the Shawnee gym location, would like Planet Fitness to install lockers with built-in locks, like what she’s seen at other franchise locations in the metro.

“There’s no way they can be broken into, and they don’t provide those at this location,” she said. “I don’t want this happen to anybody else.”

Becky Zirlen, the senior public relations manager for Planet Fitness, sent the following statement to FOX4:

“The Planet Fitness franchise group is working closely with local police in their investigation of the incidents that took place at the Shawnee location. We take this matter very seriously and the safety and security of our members and employees is our top priority. For additional information, we direct you to the local authorities.”

Steinke said she plans to be more careful next time she’s at the gym and only bring what she needs to work out with her.

“I may go back to work out, but I won’t to take anything with me,” she said. “I’m going to be very careful about everything. I probably want leave anything in the lockers again.”

Shawnee police are investigating.