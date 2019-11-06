Travis Kelce surprises every member of local military family with new bed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is putting some concerns for a metro military family to bed--quite literally.

Kelce joined Blue Star Families Tuesday when they paid a visit to the home of Jessica and Ryan Bull and provided Sleep Number beds to the entire family.

It's part of the NFL's "Salute to Service" and military family appreciation for the month of November.

"Our families are an extension of us and that's the biggest thing, Blue Star Families have helped out not only the members that have served but also their families, their spouses, their children," Kelce said.

"They definitely didn't need to do this, it's totally an active charity, it's absolutely phenomenal to do this for the veterans and active duty and their families, I couldn't ask for anything more, it's awesome" Ryan Bull said.

The Bull family is one of five winners of Blue Star Families and Sleep Number's "Thank You Military" campaign.