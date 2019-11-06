WyCo Sheriff’s captain was likely shot with his own service weapon, court records say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Court records are providing new details into the day a Wyandotte County sheriff's captain was killed in his home one month ago.

Capt. Chris Arnold, a 25-year veteran of the department, was shot and killed on Oct. 5 after an alleged argument with his son, Zachary Arnold.

The 22-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in Wyandotte County. Court documents say Zachary is the one who called 911 after he allegedly shot his father.

According to records, the two were involved in some type of argument that ended with the elder Arnold shot in the head. Autopsy reports say he was shot just once.

When police got to the scene, they said they found Zachary kneeling next to his father, court records say. Officers ordered him to come to the door and took him into custody.

The sheriff's department said Chris Arnold was not on duty at the time, but was found wearing a soft uniform, which consists of a department polo shirt, pants and his duty belt.

But his gun wasn't in the holster. Court records say officers found what was likely his service weapon, a Glock .40 caliber handgun, in the home along with a spent shell casing.