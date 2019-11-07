Authorities arrest man seen in truck that belonged to couple killed on Texas beach

The man Texas police were searching for in connection with the killings of a New Hampshire man and woman has been arrested, police say.

The Kleberg County Sheriff’s Department had issued an arrest warrant on a felony theft charge for Adam Curtis Williams, who was allegedly seen in the couple’s pickup truck, driving into Mexico. He was arrested in Mexico and was in the Kleberg County jail as of 11 p.m. ET Wednesday, Chief Deputy Jaime Garza told CNN. Jail records show he’s being held on a $1 million bond.

A woman who was seen in surveillance video in the passenger’s seat of the truck, Amanda Noverr, has been taken into custody in Mexico and is awaiting extradition to the US, Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick said Thursday. She’s also wanted on a felony theft charge.

Williams and Noverr have a child, Kirkpatrick said. The child was with Noverr when she was detained and will also be returned to the US.

People matching their description were seen crossing the border at Eagle Pass, Texas, District Attorney John Hubert said.

On Monday, authorities released an image from a surveillance camera video that purportedly shows Williams and Noverr in the couple’s truck several days after James Lawrence Butler III and Michelle Elaine Butler last made contact with family and friends.

The remains of the Butlers, who were from Rumney, New Hampshire, were found buried in the sand of a Padre Island beach in late October. They had been missing for about 10 days.

Their deaths were ruled homicides by the Nueces County medical examiner’s office. It didn’t release information about the cause of death.

On October 15, the couple set up their camping trailer near the spot on the beach where they were found. Someone communicated with them the next day, officials said.

The couple had been traveling around the country since June 2018, taking part time jobs, officials said.

Kirkpatrick said Williams and Noverr are from Utah and it’s not clear why they were in Texas.