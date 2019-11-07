Gordon Ramsay visits North Kansas City for grand opening of new steakhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to town Thursday to open Gordon Ramsay Steak at Harrah's North Kansas City.

It's his fourth American restaurant by that name and first in the Midwest. The first opened in Las Vegas in 2012.

Ramsay is most widely known as the star of a number of FOX shows including "Hell's Kitchen," "Master Chef," "Master Chef Junior" and "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back."

Ramsay's first stop Thursday when he got to town was the Chiefs practice facility.

"I'm 6 foot, 2,215 pounds, with size 15 feet. I felt like a short-a** on that pitch," Ramsay joked.

While Ramsay marveled at the Chiefs teamwork, Hell's Kitchen Season 10 winner Christina Wilson was where she's spent the past seven weeks, training the staff at Gordon Ramsay Steak.

"When you are watching sportsmen achieve the ultimate goal, I had that feeling now with my team, and it's down to this young lady who's an absolute rock," Ramsay said.

"I can remember very clearly the first dish I put in front of Gordon for a signature dish challenge," Wilson said. "If you would have told me then that I'd be standing in front of you seven years later opening the ninth U.S. restaurant, I would have hard a time believing it."

Ramsay has other U.S. restaurants focused on burgers and fish and chips, but none on barbecue.

"Will I be doing any here? I'd be mad not to," Ramsay said, explaining barbecue was the first thing he fell in love when he came to America.

"But when I do it, trust me I'm not going to try to outsmart them. They've been at it for decades. I'm the new kid on the block. But I learn quickly, and you can't beat a good barbecue," he said.

Wilson said in the seven years she's known Ramsay, she's learned to filter out the worst of his criticism and curse words and focus on the positive.

But Ramsay said there won't be much to critique because of the pork beef and vegetables he's able to get from area farms. The menu features his signature Beef Wellington and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

Prices for most entrees start around $50. The restaurant is filled with tributes to Ramsay's native United Kingdom everywhere.

Gordon Ramsay Steak officially opens inside Harrah's on Monday, and they're already taking reservations. The restaurant opens at 5 p.m. daily.

Ramsay said he's excited for the premiere of "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back" in January on FOX, with episodes this season focused on restaurants affected by disaster.