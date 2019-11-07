FOX4 Forecast: What a difference a day makes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grab the heavy winter jacket this morning... Not only do we have the cold air moving in but also the strong winds sending wind chills down into the teens! This plunge will be short-lived as temperatures climb back up into the 60s for the start of the weekend. Then we track an even bigger drop heading into next week. Details on the ups & downs in the updated Long Ranger here!

Joe's latest podcast is with a familiar face here in KC...former TV weatherman Joel Nichols. He's worked at a couple of TV stations here in the Metro and has had a great career over the years. In part 2 we talk about what he's up to now and some stories from his career

