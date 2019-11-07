Local organization holding 2 events to giveaway free flu shots, turkeys and coats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A local organization has a busy weekend ahead as they plan to give away 400 turkeys , coats and flu shots to metro families.

According to staff for Mercy and Truth, families needing assistance in any of these departments do not need to bring anything. They just need to show up at one of two locations.

The first giveaway runs from 8 a.m. to noon at the KCK Mercy and Truth, 721 N. 31st Street, Saturday, Nov. 9.

The second giveaway will be at the Mercy and Truth in Shawnee, 11644 W 75th St. Suite #103. That giveaway runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

If you have any questions about the giveaway, call (913) 621-0074.