Missouri 14-year-old battles cancer, final wish is a funeral procession full of sports cars

WASHINGTON, Mo. — It started when a broken bone led doctors to a rare form of bone cancer. Now, the 14-year-old, who has battled cancer for five years, has one last wish: a sports car sendoff.

Alec Ingram broke his arm in 2015, according to the Facebook page, “Alec Ingram’s Fight with Cancer.” A slew of tests and two MRIs later, Alec was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a cancer that grows from the cells that form bones, usually found in arm and leg bones. According to Mayo Clinic, this type of bone cancer is rare – less than 20,000 cases are diagnosed each year.

The now teenager has been through it all. On Easter in 2016, he was admitted to the PICU, the intensive care unit for kids, where his heart temporarily stopped. He had a stroke and his brain bled.

He also spent his 11th birthday relearning how to walk after being in a coma for two months, according to the Facebook page.

Now, Alec is in hospice care.

“The past few days have been some of the hardest ones yet,” a post on the Facebook page states. “Hospice says one thing Alec does another. We have said our good byes more than once thinking it’s time and then it’s not.”

One thing to know about Alec: he loves sports cars.

That’s why, for his final wish, he asked that his funeral procession be made up of race cars.

“He wants race cars and sports cars to take him to his final resting place,” another post states. “It has reached so many people and will be an amazing turn out for Alec.”

Another Facebook group has been set up to coordinate the processional. It’s asking anyone with a sports car to come support the family and join the escort when the time comes, which “could be a couple days or a couple weeks.”