One person dead after SB I-470 driver crosses through median cable, strikes NB driver

Posted 10:30 am, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:38AM, November 7, 2019

Photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash along I-470 Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-470 at Colbern Road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involved three vehicles. One of the drivers heading south on I-470 crossed through the median cable and into the northbound lanes. They struck a white Buick SUV. Then another driver heading north hit the white Buick SUV.

State troopers said at least one person is dead. They did not say which vehicle the victim was in.

Traffic is being diverted onto Douglas Street.

