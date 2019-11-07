One person killed during highway patrol chase in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. — An innocent bystander was killed during a highway patrol chase Thursday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says just after 12:15 p.m. an officer was attempting to stop the driver of a black Acura passenger car who was a suspect in a criminal case reported by the Topeka Police Department.

As the officer was attempting to stop the suspect vehicle, the suspect failed to stop at an intersection where they struck a white Ford Explorer, according to KHP.

The suspect driver and a passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries. The suspect where be booked into jail once released from the hospital.

The driver of the Explorer was also taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. KHP said they extend their deepest sympathies to the victim in the crash.