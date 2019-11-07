Police release names of three people killed during violent afternoon in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating three deadly shootings Wednesday, marking three killings in less than six hours.

One incident was reported just after 6 p.m. near E. 32nd Street and Brighton Avenue.

While officers were on the way, they learned that a shooting victim arrived at the nearby McDonald’s at 31st and Van Brunt. When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Kimberly Harris dead at the scene.

The woman was a passenger in a vehicle that arrived at the McDonald’s. Detectives are now talking with the driver to get a better idea of what led up to the shooting and investigating at the scene of the shooting.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Police are also investigating a homicide near 24th and Chelsea that happened at about 7:15 p.m.

People who called 911 heard multiple gunshots in front of a home in the area. When officers arrived, bystanders led them to a victim on the front porch of a home. The victim, 18-year-old Xavier Young of Kansas City, was declared dead.

Detectives are now interviewing people nearby to see if anyone heard or saw anything.

Earlier Wednesday, just after 3 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near E. 54th and Olive streets. There they found 44-year-old Michael K. Jones of Kansas City lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers they heard multiple gunshots and saw a black pickup truck leaving the area headed westbound. Detectives are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting at this time.

Police said there is no indication that these shootings are related. The three shootings Wednesday mark the city's 124th, 125th and 126th homicides of 2019, compared to 116 at this time last year.

Police are asking anyone with information on any of these cases to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477 or the homicide unit at 816-234-5043. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest for each case, bringing the total of rewards available to $75,000.