Proposal to extend school to 6 p.m. doesn’t get passing grade from most metro parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A presidential candidate is proposing longer school days for hundreds of schools serving low income families.

The idea is to better align school hours with work hours to support working families. FOX4 heard mixed reviews from metro parents and students.

"Oh, I think it's a terrible idea," dad Maxfield Mayeaux said.

"I just think it's a good idea," grandmother Gloria Meredith.

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris from California introduced the "Family Friendly Schools Act" on Thursday. It would adjust the school day at those schools from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Grant from the government would fund programs that would allow the schools to provide academic, athletic and enrichment opportunities to students during the extended hours.

But some think it's not so family friendly.

"That's seems really nuts," stepmom Cat Hollyer said. "I can't imagine kids lasting that long at school."

Hollyer works full time and adjusts her schedule to pick up two kids at Westwood View Elementary.

"I don't want to go to school 'til 6 p.m.," second-grader Declan Mayeaux said. "Kids won't like it, and since it's Daylight Saving Time, it's getting dark at like six, so we won't have enough time to play outside because it's gonna be too dark and play with friends."

"It's too hard on the kids," Mayeaux said, "and it's not up to the school to provide after school care, is basically what it is."

"We can get more learning in," Gordon Parks Elementary third-grader Evon Alcocer said, "and then after we can stay in school and we can have more time to do our work."

"You know, childcare is so expensive," Meredith said. "So I think it would be a good idea. I would use it myself."

Meredith picks up her four grandkids because her daughter doesn't get off work until 6-6:30 p.m.

"You know, school's already out by that time, but it's just so hard," Meredith said.

Jumesha Wade is a mom of five. She admits it would be nice, but said it's not fair to the kids.

"Even if, you know, my work day was split, I don't want my kids at school 'til 6 o'clock," she said.

"It would definitely help with childcare, that's what I'm saying," mom Jackie Palmer said. "It would definitely help the parents out a lot -- extending those hours, but I don't know if it would help the children."

The consensus from metro parents seems to be: They appreciate the idea, but don't give this bill a passing grade.

39.115531 -94.626787