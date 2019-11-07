Teens crash stolen SUV into Raytown home, displacing family of 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- A Raytown family of 10 is left without a home after a crash Wednesday afternoon, leaving their house condemned.

Kansas City Police said a stolen car plowed into their house.

Now, the family is left homeless, and two of the passengers, both teenagers, are in the hospital. One is in critical condition.

It happened when a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee went off Pitman Road in KCMO and crashed into a house just over into Raytown at the corner of Pitman and E. 53rd Street.

"I was laying there in bed and just -- BOOM. It sounded like an explosion," Shawn Taylor said. "Things flying off the wall. Everything just moved."

He moved to Raytown with his family a year and a half ago from Arkansas and rented the home.

Taylor ran outside when he heard he noise to see if there was a crash in the street, but it wasn't until he walked to the back when he says he saw a horrifying sight.

A Jeep Cherokee went through the edge of his neighbor's yard behind him, through a lot, two fences and into their backyard. Then it hit a dip in the ground and started rolling. The SUV rolled right into his house.

Two young people were thrown from the vehicle before it hit the house and fell on top of them.

"Another kid ran up to me, and he was bleeding out of his face, and he tried pulling the girl up, and then he ran over to the boy and he was trying to get him up, and he wasn't moving. He looked at me, and he was like, 'Help them,'" Taylor said.

Kansas City police said the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen out of Independence. Around 3 p.m. the group of three teens was driving down Pitman Road toward Raytown when it went off the road.

A 19-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were pinned under the SUV. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The teen boy had minor injuries. Police said the driver of the SUV ran off, and police haven't been able to locate him.

Taylor said his son was taking a nap in his room on a futon against the wall when the car hit the house.

"He was asleep on it, and it had been shot across the room, and it hit the other wall with him on it asleep," Taylor said.

He says 10 people live in the home: him, his wife, children and one grandchild. Taylor and four of his children were home at the time of the crash, and none of them were injured.

He's glad that, even though they don't have a home, he can still hug his children.

"Nobody should ever have to see two little kids crawling across their backyard begging you to help them, and you can't do anything. For what? What was it all worth?" Taylor said. "There ain't nothing better than a fast car and a pretty girl when you're 17 or 18. I get it, but at the end of the day was it worth all this?"

Taylor said they were renting the home and are on a limited income. He's hoping they can find another house in Raytown to rent so their children can stay in the same school district.