Witness describes heartbreaking scene after pedestrian and dog hit on 350 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman and her dog were killed walking along a busy metro highway Wednesday night.

Police still haven't identified the victim who was killed around 6:15 p.m. along 350 Highway near E. 63rd Street.

Tina Turner and her fiance spent time with her daughter and grandchildren Wednesday night. On the way home, as they approached the 63rd Street exit, tragedy struck.

"The car in front of us slowed down and ran over something, so we was getting in the other lane," Turner said.

As they drove away, she looked back and couldn't believe what she saw.

"I saw a body laying on the ground, and I just freaked out and started shaking," she said.

Turner said she started crying and wanted to turn around.

"There was cars stopping behind us, so we couldn't back up or anything," she said.

Kansas City police say a woman walking her dog across the highway was hit by an oncoming car. She and the dog didn't make it.

But Turner was glad to see the driver who hit them pulled over into the median.

"I feel bad I didn't go back, too, but don't think I would've made any difference," she said.

A FOX4 viewer shared on Facebook that he came up a few minutes after the crash and stopped to direct traffic until police arrived. He said it was inspiring to see many others stopping to help.

"There are some good people out there," Turner said.

Police said the driver didn't see the woman because she was wearing dark clothing. With the skies turning dark earlier, it's a tragic reminder to be careful anywhere you travel at night.

"It's crazy," Turner said. "People should not do that, should not walk on the highway at night. You should wear bright clothes."

But Turner said it's still heartbreaking, and she'll never forget what she saw.

"I'm sorry this happened and been praying," she said.

Police are still working to notify the victim's family before releasing her name. Right now, the driver who hit her is not facing any charges.