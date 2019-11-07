Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser jam out on KC streetcar ahead of Thundergong concert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s not uncommon to hear some talented performers on the Kansas City streetcar, but on Thursday, two Grammy Award winners jammed out with riders.

Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser are in town for this Saturday’s Thundergong benefit concert.

The couple — along with actor Jason Sudekis and radio station 90.9 the Bridge — set up shop in one of the streetcars, and gave fans an awesome preview of what’s in store if they show up at Uptown Theater.

Check out a snippet of their performance of “What the World Needs Now” in the city’s tweet below:

Judd and Moser weren’t the only ones to perform during 90.9’s streetcar show.

Local talent Madisen Ward from the mother-son duo Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear took a turn at the mic, as did KC band The Get Up Kids and stand-up magician Derek Hughes.

They’re just a few of the acts slated for Thundergong. Sudekis’ SNL friends Will Forte and Fred Armisen are also headlining the event on Saturday.

It all will benefit the Steps of Faith Foundation. The nonprofit provides prosthetic care for amputees needing financial support, a subject close to Moser’s heart since he lost his leg in a motorcycle crash in 2012.

If it sounds like a blast, you can still buy tickets here.