14-year-old from Plattsburg, Missouri missing for 3 days

PLATTSBURG, Missouri — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for the past three days.

The teen, Lita Pelton, was last seen on November 5 at around 10 p.m., according to a post from the sheriff’s office. She was wearing light-colored blue jeans and a maroon shirt.

Pelton has red hair and blue eyes. She is five feet seven inches tall and weighs 188 pounds.

Her family believes she may have gone out of state, according to the sheriff’s office.

The last time she ran away, she was located in the Cameron, Missouri area, they said in the post.

Officials ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 816-539-2156.