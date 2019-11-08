Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler discusses impeachment inquiry with FOX4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Impeachment investigators have already heard from a dozen witnesses behind closed doors, but next week House Democrats will hold the first public hearings in their inquiry into President Donald Trump. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-California) said three State Department officials will testify November 13 and 15.

Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler represents Missouri’s 4th Congressional District in Washington, and joined FOX4 on Thursday to talk about the impeachment inquiry. She joined Mark Alford, Kim Byrnes and Nick Vasos to discuss the inquiry at length, in addition to talking about the USDA’s move to Kansas City.

