Juvenile suspect in custody for making threats against JC Harmon in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A juvenile has been taken into custody for making a threats toward a KCK high school on Friday.

KCKPD said they started getting tips from parents Thursday night about a social media threat against J.C. Harmon High School.

Police launched an investigation into the threat and monitored the school on Friday, but there were no issues.

The school said the suspect who threatened the school was arrested. The juvenile’s name has not been released, and it’s unknown if the suspect was a student at the school. Further details have not been released.

“The safety of our schools and community is a top priority, and any kind of posts that are threatening or perceived as bullying on any social media platform is taken seriously,” the department said.

This isn’t the first threat against the KCK school this year. In October, the high school had extra police presence on campus because of a threatening Snapchat screenshot. The shared post led to dozens skipping school.

