KCK firefighter facing child sex charges sentenced to probation

November 8, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas firefighter originally charged with sexual exploitation of a minor was sentenced to probation Friday, under a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Devin Rich was sentenced  in Wyandotte County court to one year of probation, with an underlying two year jail sentence if he violates probation. Additionally, Rich will have to seek sex offender treatment, as well as treatment for alcohol and PTSD.

Rich pleaded guilty to three counts of misdemeanor computer tampering. The original charge was dropped as part of the plea deal.

In 2018, Rich was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor after a seven-month investigation by the F.B.I.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said at the time that someone reported concerns about Rich’s sexual interests in February 2018, but the activity dated back to 2017.

The F.B.I set up a sting with an agent posing as a 15-year-old  and Rich communicated with the agent at home and at work.

