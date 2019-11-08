FOX4 Forecast: A brief warm up!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're off to a cold start this morning with sunshine and southerly winds expected for the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the middle 40s today with 60s returning into the start of the weekend. Enjoy it while it lasts... we're tracking a strong cold front late Sunday into Monday. That will bring BIG changes to the forecast with falling temperatures as well as a little wintry precipitation. Details in the updated Long Ranger here!

Joe's latest podcast is with a familiar face here in KC...former TV weatherman Joel Nichols. He's worked at a couple of TV stations here in the Metro and has had a great career over the years. In part 2 we talk about what he's up to now and some stories from his career

