Perkins Restaurants recovers from early morning payroll glitch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A payroll problem is solved. On Friday morning, employees of Perkins Restaurants woke up without their direct deposit.

"I was like, 'Oh no. How am I going to pay my rent?'" one local Perkins employee said. "How am I going to pay my bills?"

The restaurant chain had a company-wide payroll problem, and it left their employees scrambling.

"My money wasn't in my account," she said. "I looked on the ADP app that I have. It said that I was supposed to get paid today, November 8th. Then it had the amount of what I should receive, but in my bank account there's no transaction that it was even deposited or anything or nothing."

The woman, who didn't want to be identified, called the company office only to find out even the corporate staff was waiting for their checks.

Hour after hour ticked by without a word.

Employees wondered if it could be because Perkins filed for bankruptcy back in August. Around a month later, the chain of nearly 350 stores was purchased by Huddle House.

In the $51.5 million deal some restaurants have closed, and others have changed branding. Huddle house is still in the process of absorbing the stores and deciding their futures.

"I want to know that we're safe in our job," she said. "It's not going to be shut down all of the sudden and we have no way of knowing that."

The company issued a statement about the payroll glitch:

This morning, we were notified of an error in our payroll service company’s system, resulting in a delay of weekly pay being posted to employees’ bank accounts and/or pay cards. As soon as we became aware of the situation, we immediately moved to resolve the matter.

As of 11:30 a.m. ET, the issue has been rectified and employees should begin to see their pay post to their accounts according to their banking guidelines. We thank our employees for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

This employee did get her paycheck later in the day and was glad to know the company took care of the problem so she could get her bills paid on time.

"We count on that money," she said. "We are what makes Perkins. We are the face of Perkins. They don't own the company now, but we work very hard."

Perkins said it works with ADP for its payroll processing. FOX4 reached out to ADP for a comment about the glitch, but did not receive a response.