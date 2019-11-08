The Kansas City area has a splendid Saturday ahead

Starting off in the teens Friday morning, this has been quite the contrast! Notice that colder air off to the east? It remains there (for now), and that warm air out west is headed our way.

We can’t stress this enough: Saturday is going to be the best day in quite some time! While the upcoming cold stretch won’t be weeks on end, it’s not going to be this warm again for quite a while.

Normally when it gets this warm late in the season, the wind is usually howling out of some sort of southerly direction.

Of course, the wind will be blowing out of the southwest on Saturday, but I don’t think it’s going to be too crazy. Sure, we may see the occasional wind gust between 15-20 mph, but the wind won’t be too much of a nuisance.

With the wind+ temperature combo, I think Saturday gets an absolute 10/10 for this late in the season.

Sunday isn’t bad, but it’s not going to be as good with the wind switching to the north late in the day. Monday is trending on the miserable side, and we’ve got more on that throughout the weekend.

Bottom line: enjoy the outdoors this Saturday!