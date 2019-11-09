× 70-year-old southern Missouri fire chief convicted of raping 17-year-old

BROOKLINE, Mo. — A southwestern Missouri fire chief has been convicted of three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count of second-degree rape.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 70-year-old Brookline Fire Chief Larry McConnell was found guilty by a judge Friday after a bench trial last month.

McConnell was indicted on the three counts last year.

Investigators say he raped the 17-year-old woman at his farm and at the fire station. Court documents showed that the woman told investigators that McConnell forced her to have sex with him for more than a year.

The victim testified during the trial that McConnell would perform sex acts on her on Wednesday night’s when his wife was at church, according to the report.

It’s unclear if any further charges will be issued or if McConnell’s wife knew about the crimes.

When he was charged, he bonded out of jail at $25,000. However, the judge said he could not go back to work as the chief of the fire department since his job involved contact with minors.

McConnell faces up to 21 years in prison when he’s sentenced Jan. 24.

McConnell was taken into custody after Friday’s hearing. The judge said that if McConnell posts bond, he will not be allowed to work as fire chief.