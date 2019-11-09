After only existing for 3 years, Olathe West wins state soccer championship

Posted 8:18 pm, November 9, 2019, by
Olathe West Owls soccer championship

Picture courtesy of Pat Butler, Olathe West Athletic Director.

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe West Owls men’s soccer team won the 6A championship today, defeating Blue Valley West from Overland Park 2-1.

The victory bumped the team’s record to 20 wins and just one loss.

The was only the third year the program has existed. The Olathe West High School opened in 2017 with an incoming student body of only 900 and a soccer program only made up of freshmen and sophomores.

“Tons of Belief, details, love, blood, sweat, and tears,” Matt Trump, the team’s coach, said in a tweet.

The teams played at 2 p.m. in Topeka.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.