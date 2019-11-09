× After only existing for 3 years, Olathe West wins state soccer championship

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe West Owls men’s soccer team won the 6A championship today, defeating Blue Valley West from Overland Park 2-1.

The victory bumped the team’s record to 20 wins and just one loss.

The was only the third year the program has existed. The Olathe West High School opened in 2017 with an incoming student body of only 900 and a soccer program only made up of freshmen and sophomores.

“Tons of Belief, details, love, blood, sweat, and tears,” Matt Trump, the team’s coach, said in a tweet.

The teams played at 2 p.m. in Topeka.

