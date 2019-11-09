Crazeology: Yes You Are [Podcast]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Imagine a songwriting duo that was so in tune with each other, they finish each other’s sentences.

That is literally what the band, Yes You Are, is doing.

The husband-wife duo of Kianna Alarid and Jared White have been quietly invading the Kansas City music scene for the last several years, growing a fan base that can be calculated somewhere in thousands.

What’s even more impressive than the size of their base is their ability to pick up where the other leaves off during songwriting. The result is a seamless creation of complicated-catchy concoctions of notes that are supported by deep thought and lyrical wizardry.

“It kind of comes in big spurts,” White said. “I’ve gotten attune to when things are coming, and when it’s coming, I’m writing constantly.

“He’s up in the middle of the night,” Alarid added. “He’s up at 6:00 a.m.”

“You have to capture [it],” White continued. “That kind of inspiration is not a permanent thing. When it comes, I have to milk it for all it’s worth.”

“If he gets to the place where he [says] you should do the bridge on this,” Alarid said, while taking the lead, “Load it into your system, which means I’ll record a demo of it… That’s how we’ve made most of our songs.”

