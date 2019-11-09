× Geographical divide over Trump shows in crowd reactions at World Series and football game

President Donald Trump received a cheerful welcome from the crowd attending Saturday’s major college football game between the University of Alabama and Louisiana State University.

The reacation was a stark difference between how he was greeted at the fifth game of the World Series, where crowds booed the president and a sign was unfurled calling for his impeachment.

The following is a combination of two stories. Together, they form a strong illustration of the geographical divide in the country over opinions of the president.

Trump receives loud cheers, positive chants at Alabama-LSU football game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Before the game’s kickoff, the President and first lady Melania Trump received a big cheer as they waved to the crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 9.

The crowd broke out in a “USA” chant and cheers of “Trump 2020” shortly after the Trumps were introduced.

“AMAZING welcome for @realDonaldTrump & @flotus at Bryant-Denny Stadium! Crowds went crazy!!!” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who traveled with the first couple to the game, tweeted on Saturday.

During the game’s first timeout, when the President and first lady were more formally introduced, there appeared to be some boos mixed in with the overwhelming cheers.

Before kickoff, Trump mingled with the guests seated with him in the suite. The Trumps were joined in their guest box for the game by Republican politicians from Louisiana and Alabama, including GOP congressman Bradley Byrne. Byrne is running in the Alabama Republican primary for US Senate against Trump’s former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The box belongs to Jim Wilson, an Alabama real estate businessman and University of Alabama board of trustee member.

During halftime, the President and first lady waved to the crowd as the Alabama marching band performed their tribute to the US troops for Veterans Day weekend. The President also waved and gave a thumbs up to various members of the crowd.

Trump gets boos and ‘lock him up’ chants at World Series in DC

WASHINGTON D.C. — The chilly reception, which came during a ballpark-wide salute to US service members, wasn’t particularly surprising in predominantly liberal Washington, DC — and at a time when Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry.

The President and first lady Melania Trump were sitting in a suite behind home plate at Nationals Park, joined by some Republican members of Congress, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, and Reps. Steve Scalise and Matt Gaetz, when they were shown on the big screen in right field during a salute to veterans.

As a shot of US troops came on the screen during the Nationals’ “Wave Your Caps” mid-inning segment, the stadium erupted in cheers before a shot of Trump appeared.

The crowd’s response shifted to boos instead of cheers, to which Trump smiled and continued to wave. The screen then cut back to the troops and read, “thank you for your service.” The boos dropped off, but some could still be heard.

After the salute was over, people in some sections of the crowd pointed angrily at the suite Trump was sitting in and chanted “lock him up.”

In the outfield seats, the boos and chants of “lock him up” rang loud.

Trump was later seen watching intensely during the traditional Presidents’ Race, which pits giant caricatures of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt in a race. The 45th President did not applaud when Roosevelt won.

Trump also did not participate in the crowd’s “Baby Shark” cheer — in which fans make a chomping motion with their arms in time to the viral children’s song — during Nationals outfielder’s Gerardo Parra’s at-bat.

Frequent Trump critic and chef José Andrés threw out the ceremonial first pitch of the game. Though Trump has thrown the first pitch at past MLB games, and was invited to do so Sunday according to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, he declined and he has not done it since becoming president. Trump and the first lady arrived shortly after Andrés threw the first pitch.

The Trumps departed before the top of the 8th inning.