Kansas Gov. Kelly issues disaster declaration after grass fires rage in Cheyenne County

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Kan. — Governor Laura Kelly has issued a disaster declaration after multiple large grass fires broke out on Saturday in northwest Kansas.

The fires started in the morning on Nov. 9 near the Colorado border. Several homes were evacuated and other families were on standby, ready to leave if the fires grew out of control.

The fires, mainly two large ones, are now contained, but they first spread more than 19 miles along U.S. 36 Highway.

Radar imagery from the National Weather Service out of Goodland, Kansas shows where the fires were at 1:25 p.m. One was north of St. Francis and the other was north of Wheeler.

Firefighters are on standby to monitor any hot spots that could flare up.

Officials have not said yet what started the fire.