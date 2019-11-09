× Large police presence responds to multiple fights at Main Event in Independence

UPDATE: Independence Police posted information on their Facebook page shortly after 10pm Saturday night stating that: “IPD officers responded to a large disturbance earlier this evening at Main Event (4600 South Cochise Court). A mutual aid request was broadcast and several other law enforcement jurisdictions responded to assist our officers. The incident resulted in two arrests. The scene has since been cleared.”

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A large police force responded to what they called a “large disturbance” at Main Event Saturday night, Nov. 9.

Police responded at around 8:45 p.m. to the entertainment business at 4600 S. Cochise Ct. in response to reports about several fights.

First responders ended up calling in multiple other agencies to help control the crowd.

Independence police told FOX4 that there were no injuries and that the incident is under control as of 9:35 p.m.

