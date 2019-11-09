Garry’s Forecast: Awesome Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An excellent day ahead for Saturday! This is the premier day to get outside over the next several. Wind gusts should be around 15 mph maximum this afternoon. Sunday's cold front arrives later in the day to change our weather significantly Monday.

Joe's latest podcast is with a familiar face here in KC...former TV weatherman Joel Nichols. He's worked at a couple of TV stations here in the Metro and has had a great career over the years. In part 2 we talk about what he's up to now and some stories from his career

