Motorcyclist dies after crash with SUV at 27th and Stewart

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man in his 40s died Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed with an SUV at North 27th Street and Stewart Avenue.

Police responded to the scene of the crash shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Nov. 9. Emergency crews took the motorcyclist to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

Reports say that the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Stewart Avenue when his motorcycle struck a silver SUV traveling southbound on North 27th Street.

The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The Police are investigating the crash further.