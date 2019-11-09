Sunday: Still nice, but not Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I think we can all agree that Saturday was an amazing day to be outside. Sunday will NOT be like this.

It’s not going to be a bad day, though. The difference is that we’ve got a cold front that’s going to be moving in later in the afternoon. This looks to usher in cooler air and change the wind direction pretty quickly.

Most of this initial cold frontal passage looks to be dry. Temperatures will cool down very quickly by the evening, though.

Very quickly by the afternoon, when the wind shifts, temperatures will feel like they’re in the upper 30s/low 40s depending on where you’re at.

Bottom line: it’s a nice day…but it’s not as nice as Saturday. Have the extra layer ready for the afternoon, because it’s going to get cooler later in the day.