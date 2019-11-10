Four shot at Kansas City adult nightclub

Independence & Lawn, KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people should recover after an overnight shooting at an adult nightclub.

The shooting happened at Baccala, at Independence and Lawn. Investigators say they were responding to a disturbance nearby when they heard gunshots. There were apparently multiple people shooting, firing dozens of shots.

Four people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. There were no immediate reports of arrests in the case.

If you have information that can help police solve this case, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS or submit a tip here.

