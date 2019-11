LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old man.

William A. Baryo Jr. was last seen Saturday in the area of 95th and I-35.

Police say he drives a gray 2005 Acura TSX with KS tag 695-GWZ and may have a small dog with him.

If located or if you have any information on his whereabouts please call 911.