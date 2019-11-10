× Saturday night crash in KCMO leaves one dead, two injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash from Saturday night that left one man dead, and two others with serious injuries.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Stadium Drive and Raytown Road shortly after 9 p.m. to investigate an injury crash. The initial investigation showed that a car heading west along Stadium Drive crashed into a truck heading south onto Raytown Road. Witnesses of the crash reported to police that the car heading west had driven through a red light when it crashed into the truck.

One of the passengers of the car, identified as a 33-year-old Kansas City man, was transported to a nearby hospital, but was declared deceased on arrival. Another passenger of the car was transported in critical condition. The driver is currently listed in stable condition.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.