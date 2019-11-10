× Warner Bros. Studio evacuates because of nearby wildfire

The Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, near Los Angeles, was evacuated Saturday.

The Barham brush fire has burned 34 acres in the Hollywood Hills and is 15% contained, a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

A firefighter suffered a non-life threatening injury to an arm and leg, fire officials said.

“There are no structures damaged or imminently threatened,” the fire department said. Officials encouraged residents to stay inside their homes and have not issued evacuation orders.

More than 230 fire department personnel are assigned to the fire, the statement said.

Warner Bros. Studio, like CNN, falls under parent company WarnerMedia.