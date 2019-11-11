200 kids take over Chiefs practice field in annual Flag Football Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- What happens when you put 200 kids on the Chiefs practice field playing flag football? Absolute chaos? Life lessons? Depends on who you ask.

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City had its annual Flag Football Championship on Sunday. This year, for the first time ever, Boys and Girls Clubs from both sides of the state line participated; children from Springfield, Topeka and Columbia, among others, drove to Kansas City for the opportunity to play for the "mythical MoKan title", as Waymond King said. The director of the Greater Kansas City's club's operations said this is the first time they've been able to expand their reach and our coverage and invite teams from the two states to participate.

Teams from Kansas City faced off against those from Topeka. Ashley Dixon watched her sons play on the practice facility's turf emblazoned with the Chiefs logo.

"For them to in a facility that they see the NFL guys play on - that they feel a part of that - I mean, it's the practice facility, but I'm playing where the Chiefs play, so it's amazing."

But look closer; it's more than that.

"Competition is healthy," said King of the Boys and Girls Club, "but there's so many things you learn about through sport. And about life, through participating in sport."

King calls it a celebration of flag football. But it's also a celebration of teamwork, and of hard work.

"Lifestyle, attitude, and behavior," King said. "You learn life skills through sports participation, and for these kids to participate in this, whether they win or whether they lose, they get a chance to travel - which you may not get otherwise, but you get through sports. You get to compete against other folks and learn how good you are or what you need to do to improve, and then it's also an environment that just creates life long memories."

"And," he added, "these kids, if they never play another game of flag football, or football, ever, they can say they were on the field that Patrick Mahomes played on."