61-year-old Missouri man killed in single-vehicle crash on icy roadway

CENTERVIEW, Mo. — A 61-year-old Missouri man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on an ice covered roadway.

The crash was reported just after 2:30 p.m. on Route F north of Route BB near Centerview, Missouri in Johnson County.

The driver of a 2007 Ford was traveling south on Route F when he lost control on the ice covered roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol says the driver, identified as Carl M. Monteer, of Chilhowee, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monteer was wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.