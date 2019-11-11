8-year-old Kansas girl killed in 3-vehicle crash caused by icy highway

OVERBROOK, Kan. — An 8-year-old Kansas girl has died and multiple others have injuries following a three-vehicle crash Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. on U.S. Highway 56 near Overbrook, Kansas in Osage County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2001 Dodge Ram was westbound out of Overbrook on U.S. 56 when she lost control on the icy highway and crossed the center line where she hit a 2008 Ford Edge head on. The driver of a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero then rear-ended the Ford.

The 43-year-old female driver of the Dodge and a 14-year-old passenger were both taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The 52-year-old male driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. An 8-year-old passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. She has been identified as Cassie N. Ralston, of Scranton, Kansas. She was wearing a seat belt.

The 17-year-old female driver of the Oldsmobile was reported to have no injuries, according to KHP.