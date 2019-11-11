8-year-old Kansas girl killed in 3-vehicle crash caused by icy highway

Posted 3:48 pm, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 03:34PM, November 11, 2019

OVERBROOK, Kan. — An 8-year-old Kansas girl has died and multiple others have injuries following a three-vehicle crash Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. on U.S. Highway 56 near Overbrook, Kansas in Osage County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2001 Dodge Ram was westbound out of Overbrook on U.S. 56 when she lost control on the icy highway and crossed the center line where she hit a 2008 Ford Edge head on. The driver of a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero then rear-ended the Ford.

The 43-year-old female driver of the Dodge and a 14-year-old passenger were both taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The 52-year-old male driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. An 8-year-old passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. She has been identified as Cassie N. Ralston, of Scranton, Kansas. She was wearing a seat belt.

The 17-year-old female driver of the Oldsmobile was reported to have no injuries, according to KHP.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.