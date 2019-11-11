Chiefs players get local students moving with ‘Play 60’ clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A lot of us are still feeling the Chiefs loss from Sunday, but students at a metro school won big with a visit from players.

Offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, defensive back Alex Brown and wide receiver Jody Fortson Jr. kicked off the Play 60 Clinic with a parade at Guadalupe Centers Middle School.

It's part of the NFL's push to encourage kids to be active and get 60 minutes of exercise a day.

"The chance for me to give back and be some type of that role model that I had when I was younger is awesome," Allegretti said.

After taking pictures with teachers and crashing social studies with sixth grade it was time to get down to business.

"We tried all these new things that they do when they practice in their games," eighth grader Xavier Zambrano said. "It was fun."

They learned how to do ladders, catch passes, and the all important touchdown dance.

"It helped me build up my confidence because I would never do that in front of a bunch of eighth graders and sixth graders, but since, you know, everybody was having a good time I decided I can have a good time, too," student Laylany Bustos said.

Students liked hearing advice from players, too.

"They were telling me that they started when they were little, like, they worked hard and stuff," eighth grader Josue Mendoza said. "So, that helped me accomplish goals.

That sounds like a win to Allegretti.

"Hopefully I have the chance to have just a slight impact on any of these kids like you know players have in the past for me," Allegretti said.

The Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico Monday, November 18.