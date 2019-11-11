Independence hospice collecting winter wear to donate to homeless veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Good Shepherd Hospice in Independence is collecting new and gently used hats, gloves and scarves for homeless veterans.

The donations will go to veterans in 13 surrounding counties. The donation drive runs through Dec. 17.

This is the first year for Good Shepherd’s drive. They said they hope to honor veterans by addressing a big need.

"It makes me feel honestly amazing. I love the fact that we are doing this," Laura Bate with Good Shepherd Hospice said. "A lot of the places that are getting the donations don’t even know that they’re getting them as of yet. I’m super excited to see how they’re going to react with it as well."

Drop off locations:

Good Shepherd Hospice in Independence

All Mid Continent Library branches

Good Shepherd Hospice office in Butler, Mo.

Rich Hill Memorial Library

Yoss Thirftway in Adrian, Mo.

Hamilton Public Library

Bank Northwest in Polo, Mo.

Cass County Public Libraries in Belton, Pleasant Hill, Harrisonville and Garden City

Cameron Public Library

Plattsburg Chamber of Commerce

Public Library in Clinton, Mo.

Public Library in Windsor, Mo.

Yoss Brothers Grocery Store in Holden

Country Club Care Center in Warrensburg

All Nerds Hardware locations

Body Renewal Salon and Spa in Richmond

Vernon County Public Library