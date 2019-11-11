Stay Weather Aware: Roads could be slick

Kansas parks agency to consider turkey hunting restrictions

Posted 11:44 am, November 11, 2019, by

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission will vote this week on whether to restrict turkey hunting harvest in parts of Kansas for at least two years.

The commission will take up two measures Thursday in Scott City. A proposal from state biologists would reduce spring turkey tag limits to one per person and another would cancel the fall turkey season, beginning in 2020-21, for segments of the state.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the proposals would affect most of northeast Kansas; south-central Kansas and southeast Kansas.

Kent Fricke, small game coordinator for wildlife agency, said the proposals are part of the agency’s strategy to respond to a decade-long decline in the turkey population in Kansas.

