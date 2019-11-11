KC police believe new information could help solve September homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Investigators with the Kansas City Police Department believe that new information could help solve the murder of Darryle Humbird, who was murdered in his home in two months ago.

Humbird, 53, was found dead inside his home in the 9100 block of E. 43rd Terrace in Kansas City on September Sept. 16.

Friends Sean and Amanda McDonald say Darryle worked three jobs and was looking forward to spending time with his family.

"Darryle had never hurt anybody, ever. I mean, he did anything he could do to avoid confrontation with anybody," Amanda said. "He loved his daughter and his grandson very much and I think he looked forward to spending time with them, for sure."

He also introduced the couple to one another,

"He had a super bowl party at his house...... and we've been together ever since. That was in 2009."

The McDonald's say Darryle was killed by blunt force trauma to the head. They learned about his death during a news report.

"A friend of ours called us after seeing a report on this station and we went online and saw it and saw the video, saw his house."

With the homicide only being months old, Kansas City detectives believe the right information can lead to an arrest and conviction in the case.

"You never know what component might be beneficial to the detectives," said Det. Kevin Boehm. "It might be that component that they can put together and actually solve a case."

For the Mcdonald's, an arrest won't mean the end of their involvement in helping to get justice for their friend.

"We're just gonna keep going until you know something happens. And when that does happen, we will be at every court hearing."

"He would tell us all the time that we were some of the best friends that he still had, so that meant a lot to us. I would cook sometimes and take him food and you know, he was like a member of our family."

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a 25,000 reward in the case.