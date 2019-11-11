KCK police investigating deadly shooting near North 63rd and Georgia Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Sunday night.

The incident was reported just before 9:30 p.m. near North 63rd Street and Georgia Ave. When officers arrived on scene they found a Hispanic male dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

No suspect information has been released at this time and the victim’s name has not been released.

Police say the incident remains under investigation. Detectives ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotlien at 816-474-8477.