‘Keep creating new goals’: Single mom’s hard work pays off with new KC house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City woman has been blessed with a new home this holiday season thanks to hard work and a metro organization. Dozens of volunteers came out for Sunday's blessing of the home.

Latisha Fry is going from renting a two bedroom duplex to owning a beautiful new home that was built just for her and her son.

"It's a goal that I always wanted to accomplish," Fry said tearing up.

Fry has dreamed of walking up porch stairs into her own home by the age of 30. At 31, she made her dream a reality with the help of Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity.

"It means a lot," Fry said. "He will always have a place to call home and it's just a blessing to really have this home."

He, being her 11-year-old son, Zion Turner, who has cerebral palsy.

"It makes me very excited," Zion said. "I have this big back yard to run around."

Zion a big reason why she put in the expected 350 hours of "sweat equity," alongside volunteers, to build this house with love.

"Stabilizing their housing situation, putting them in a position not only that they can afford but a place that provides security everyday for them to come home to and just to refresh and be ready for what the future holds," President and CEO of Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity Christina Leakey said.

Fry also takes on a zero-interest mortgage.

"Thank you. Thank you. Thank you," Fry said to a crowd of dozens of volunteers. "Thank you to my momma. She's been by biggest supporter. She's had my back."

Mom Renee Lewis worked more than 100 hours of "sweat equity" for Fry.

"She's gone through as a single mom and she's really held it together and to me this is just God letting her know, 'I love you and I'm taking care of you and I'm here for you.' So this is a great blessing," Lewis said.

Now that they literally have a good foundation on which they can build their lives, Fry says she wants to teach her son: if you work hard, you can accomplish anything.

"Keep pushing, keep going, keep creating new goals, keep bettering yourself," Fry said fighting back tears, "because my son looks up to me being a single parent it's hard, but we get through it."

Fry said she and Zion will continue volunteering.

"Community service just runs in our blood," Fry said. "So, we just adapted more than just sweat equity. It became wanting to work in the community."

