FOX4 Forecast: Winter returns!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've got a wintry mix in the metro area this morning that will likely transition to light snow as temperatures fall into the 20s. We will need to watch for slick spots to develop, especially on elevated surfaces, heading into the morning commute. The wintry precipitation will end around the lunch hour with highs not making it out of the 20s today. Dress warm, dress in layers! Those strong northerly winds will make it feel even colder! Details in the updated forecast here!

Joe's latest podcast is with a familiar face here in KC...former TV weatherman Joel Nichols. He's worked at a couple of TV stations here in the Metro and has had a great career over the years. In part 2 we talk about what he's up to now and some stories from his career

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, and Garry Frank will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page