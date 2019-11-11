Liberty volleyball makes final four appearance after five-year hiatus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- Playing a team sport is all about communication.

Good teams do it well. Liberty volleyball happens to be one of them.

"So we're really focused on talking all the time when we play and transferring defense into offense," senior defensive specialist, Elizabeth Stepp said.

The Blue Jays say they're also pretty good at passing, setting and hitting. It helped them to their first state semi-final appearance since 2014 and a 3rd place finish.

"The fact that they work together as a team. We utilize our entire front row. Our defense in the back row has been a huge part of our success," Liberty coach, April Fleming said.

Things didn't come together for liberty overnight. It was a process that took a lot of work.

"One week we did have two losses that we didn't really feel we should've gotten. After that we kind of had a meeting as a team and decided we didn't want to let that define our season," senior libero, Emily Glaeser said.

Liberty took a few of those October losses as opportunities to get better and work just a little bit harder.

"We had a couple weeks where we were just kind of up and down. Just to make it through the other side was great," Glaeser added.

It's been a season to remember for Liberty. One of its best in school history.

For their efforts on the court, the blue jays earn Hy-Vee and FOX 4 team of the week honors.