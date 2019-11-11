Live video: See what the highways look like as you head out to lunch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow fell across the metro Monday morning and caused slick conditions for drivers. Click the link below to see how the highways in your area are looking before you head out the door for lunch.

The sun should be out by the afternoon commute.

The Kansas City Scout Camera Tours feature even allows users to view groups of related cameras simultaneously.

Once you click the link select a camera group from the drop-down box below, and click “Go!”.

Note: Be sure to enable pop-ups in your browser if a window fails to appear when you click “Go!”.

If you are trying to access the camera tour on your phone, you’ll need to first download the KC Scout app. If you have an iPhone, click here. If you have an Andriod, click here.