Local bridal store is giving away free gowns to 100 military and veteran brides

LENEXA, Kan. -- A local bridal store is giving away 100 bridal gowns to military and veteran brides in a special event Tuesday.

Scott Cline of Belle Vogue Bridal said each bride will receive a 30-minute appointment where they`ll consult with a Belle Vogue stylist to find their dream dress.

"For any military brides," Cline said. "If she's in the military herself or marrying into the military. Or if they've already been married--if they had to have a quick ceremony, we can even take care of them as well."

Cline said there's still appointments available. Those interested should call the shop at call (913) 317-8981, or stop by Belle Vogue Bridal at I-35 and 119th Street in Lenexa.

Participating brides just need their military ID or the military ID of their future spouse.