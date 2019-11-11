Local woman pays it forward to manager giving people second chance at life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE, Mo. -- This FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award goes to the manager of a Corner Cafe in Riverside, Missouri who employees say is serving up more than just their famous cinnamon rolls.

Deborah Noble nominated Kathleen Casazza for the award because of the kindness and compassion she shows others.

"She'll help get them jobs," Noble said. "She takes them into her home. She helps people who would never have a second chance"

Noble added that Casazza is changing lives with her actions.

"God has been so good to me my life," Casazza said when presented with the award. "He's given me the grace and mercy so I try to give back to others. I’ve been given a gift I could never pay back."

See the surprise that left Casazza in shock in the video above.

